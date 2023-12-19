Deploy maximum number of helicopters, TN CM tells Defence Minister

Considering the enormity of the disaster, Tamil Nadu needs more helicopters for rescue and relief initiatives, Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed to the Centre on Tuesday and urged deployment of maximum number of helicopters immediately.

Writing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Stalin said as of now four Air Force helicopters, two helicopters each from the Navy and Coast Guard are being deployed for rescue of stranded people and dropping food items for those marooned.

The state government has mobilised officers, SDRF and NDRF teams to undertake rescue and relief operations. Relief materials are being mobilised from all over Tamil Nadu.

But these materials could not be distributed to the people since the connecting roads have been inundated. They can be reached only through helicopters. The situation is 'extremely serious' in Srivaikuntam and Thoothukudi towns due to large-scale flooding in Thamirabarani river and adjoining areas. ''Given the enormity of the disaster and the large number of habitations to be covered, we need more helicopters for rescue and relief distribution. Hence, I request your urgent intervention to deploy the maximum number of helicopters immediately,'' he said. The southern districts of Tamil Nadu have received unprecedented rainfall in the last two days. ''Some locations have received their highest rainfall recorded ever since 1871,'' the Chief Minister underscored.

Due to this, around 40 lakh people living in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts have been very badly affected.

