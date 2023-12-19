Israel's Med port Ashdod open to ships rerouted from Eilat in Red Sea
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-12-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 17:59 IST
The executive chairman of Israel's Mediterranean port of Ashdod said on Tuesday that it was prepared to take in any ships rerouted away from the Red Sea port of Eilat due to the threat of attack from Yemen's Houthis.
"As far as we are concerned, anyone who cannot reach (Israel's) Eilat port will of course be able to come to Ashdod port," Shaul Schnedier told a conference hosted by Globes business newspaper. "We have the capacity and readiness."
(Writing by Dan Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
