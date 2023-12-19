Left Menu

Israel's Med port Ashdod open to ships rerouted from Eilat in Red Sea

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-12-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 17:59 IST
Israel's Med port Ashdod open to ships rerouted from Eilat in Red Sea
  • Country:
  • Israel

The executive chairman of Israel's Mediterranean port of Ashdod said on Tuesday that it was prepared to take in any ships rerouted away from the Red Sea port of Eilat due to the threat of attack from Yemen's Houthis.

"As far as we are concerned, anyone who cannot reach (Israel's) Eilat port will of course be able to come to Ashdod port," Shaul Schnedier told a conference hosted by Globes business newspaper. "We have the capacity and readiness."

(Writing by Dan Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023