Power of volcanic eruption in Iceland decreases

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 19-12-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 18:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The power of the Icelandic volcano that erupted late on Monday was decreasing on Tuesday, the country's meteorological office said in a statement.

Gas pollution could still occur in the area of the capital Reykjavik late on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, it added.

