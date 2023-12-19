Power of volcanic eruption in Iceland decreases
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 19-12-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 18:09 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
The power of the Icelandic volcano that erupted late on Monday was decreasing on Tuesday, the country's meteorological office said in a statement.
Gas pollution could still occur in the area of the capital Reykjavik late on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Reykjavik
Advertisement