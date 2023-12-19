World News Roundup: Julian Assange's 'final' appeal against U.S. extradition to be held in February; Putin says Russia is ready to talk on Ukraine and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Julian Assange's 'final' appeal against U.S. extradition to be held in February

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange's possible final legal challenge to stop his extradition from Britain to the United States where he is wanted on criminal charges will be held at London's High Court in February, his supporters said on Tuesday.

Assange, 52, is wanted by U.S. authorities on 18 counts, including one under a spying act, relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which Washington said had put lives in danger.

Putin says Russia is ready to talk on Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would be prepared to talk to Ukraine, the United States and Europe about the future of Ukraine if they wanted to, but that Moscow would defend its national interests. Putin, who sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, has repeatedly said he would be prepared to talk about peace, though Western officials say he is waiting for the U.S. presidential election in November before making a genuine effort.

U.S. launches Red Sea force as ships reroute to avoid attacks

The United States on Tuesday launched a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea as attacks by Iran-backed Yemeni militants forced more major freight companies to reroute, fuelling concern over a sustained global economic impact. The Houthi militant group, which controls vast amounts of territory in Yemen, has since last month fired drones and missiles at international vessels sailing through the Red Sea, in attacks it says are a response to Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip.

UN agencies voice anger at Gaza hospital attacks, depravation

U.N. officials voiced anger and disbelief on Tuesday about the situation in Gaza hospitals, where injured people do not have basic supplies and children recovering from amputations are being killed in the ongoing conflict. Most of Gaza's hospitals are no longer operating due to damage in attacks, Israeli raids and lack of fuel and staff. Those still open are under growing pressure due to both strikes and growing numbers of sick and injured patients arriving.

Italian navy to send frigate to boost Red Sea security

The Italian navy will "in the coming hours" send one of its frigates to help protect the Red Sea shipping route against attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants, Italy's defence ministry said on Tuesday. The attacks, a response to Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip, target a key supply link between Asia and Europe, driving up the cost of shipping as companies seek alternative maritime routes and threatening the global economy.

Homes collapse as earthquake kills more than 100 in China's rural Gansu

A magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck one of China's poorest regions just before midnight on Monday, killing at least 127 people, injuring hundreds and bringing down mud houses in remote villages that never stood a chance. Chinese state media arriving at the sixth commune of Dahe village, one of the worst-hit areas in China's northwestern Gansu province, found many houses were either at risk of collapse, or had already crumbled to the ground, especially homes built from earth and clay.

Who are Yemen’s Houthis and why are they attacking Red Sea ships?

The Iran-aligned Houthis of Yemen are playing an escalating role in the Middle East, attacking shipping in the Red Sea and firing drones and missiles at Israel in a campaign they say aims to support Palestinians in the Gaza war. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea in response to the Houthi attacks.

Shippers mask positions, weigh options amid Red Sea attacks

A number of container ships are anchored in the Red Sea and others have turned off tracking systems as traders adjust routes and prices in response to maritime attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on the world's main East-West trade route. Attacks in recent days on ships in the major Red Sea shipping route have raised the spectre of another bout of disruption to international commerce following the upheaval of the COVID pandemic, and prompted a U.S.-led international force to patrol waters near Yemen.

Iceland volcano erupts, missing fishing town of Grindavik for now

Lava from a large volcanic eruption in Iceland appeared to be flowing away from the only town in the area, offering hope that homes and lives would be spared even though the seismic activity could last months, officials said on Tuesday. The government said flights were unlikely to be affected, quashing international travel concerns lingering after the chaos that resulted from the ash cloud caused by an eruption on the north Atlantic island in 2010.

Israel pounds Gaza, Houthis vow more Red Sea attacks

Israel kept pounding the shattered Gaza Strip on Tuesday while Yemen's pro-Palestinian Houthi movement vowed to defy a U.S.-led naval mission and keep hitting Israeli targets in the Red Sea. Israel's campaign to eradicate Hamas militants behind an Oct. 7 massacre has left the coastal enclave in ruins, brought widespread hunger and homelessness, and killed nearly 20,000 Gazans, according to the Palestinian enclave's health ministry.

