NASA’s laser communications demo streams first HD video from deep space

In a groundbreaking achievement, NASA's Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment sent back an ultra-high definition streaming video from 19 million miles away - about 80 times the Earth-Moon distance - on December 11.

The tech demo transmitted a 15-second test video through a flight laser transceiver capable of sending and receiving near-infrared signals. The video signal took 101 seconds to reach Earth, sent at the system's maximum bit rate of 267 Mbps. It features a cat named Taters chasing a laser with test graphics overlayed.

This historic milestone comes after DSOC achieved its first light on November 14. Since then, the system has demonstrated faster data downlink speeds and increased pointing accuracy during its weekly checkouts.

"This accomplishment underscores our commitment to advancing optical communications as a key element to meeting our future data transmission needs. Increasing our bandwidth is essential to achieving our future exploration and science goals, and we look forward to the continued advancement of this technology and the transformation of how we communicate during future interplanetary missions," said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy.

The laser communications demo launched with NASA's Psyche mission on October 13, is designed to transmit data from deep space at rates 10 to 100 times greater than the state-of-the-art radio frequency systems used by deep space missions today.

DSOC is configured to send high-bandwidth test data to Earth during its two-year technology demonstration as Psyche travels to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

While optical or laser communication has been demonstrated in low Earth orbit and out to the Moon, DSOC is the agency's first demonstration of optical communications beyond the Earth-Moon system. The tech demo will pave the way for higher-data-rate communications capable of sending complex scientific information, HD imagery, and video in support of humanity's next giant leap - sending humans to Mars.