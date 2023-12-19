J’khand CM unveils, lays foundation of 150 projects worth Rs 466 crore in Gumla

Left Menu

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday unveiled and laid foundation of 150 projects worth around Rs 466 crore in Gumla district.Soren gave a miss to the scheduled meeting of INDIA bloc leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday and attended the governments outreach programme Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar, Apake Dwar your scheme, your government, at your doorstep in Gumla.

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 19:14 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday unveiled and laid foundation of 150 projects worth around Rs 466 crore in Gumla district.

Soren gave a miss to the scheduled meeting of INDIA bloc leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday and attended the government's outreach programme 'Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar, Apake Dwar' (your scheme, your government, at your doorstep) in Gumla. He also attended the second half of the ongoing session of Jharkhand assembly.

Three representatives from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) - Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Manjhi, Lok Sabha MP Vijay Hansda and party general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya - participated in the INDIA bloc meeting, a party official said.

Addressing a public meeting at Kasira Panchayat in Gumla, Soren said the government had initiated its outreach programme in 2021. ''In the first phase of the government at doorstep programme, we received 35 lakh applications and it increased to 55 lakh applications in the second phase in 2022. Such a huge number of applications shows that previous governments did nothing for the people of the state,'' Soren said.

He said that his government is committed to the development of the state. ''Until villages are strengthened, state's development is not possible. This government has focused on rural development,'' he said.

In Gumla, works of 800 km of rural roads at a cost of Rs 625 crore, 200-km roads under road construction department at a cost of Rs 242 crore and nine irrigation projects worth Rs 242 crore are underway.

The CM laid the foundation of 105 projects worth Rs 402 crore and inaugurated 45 projects worth Rs 64 crore on the occasion. He also distributed assets worth Rs 204 crore among 1,45,091 beneficiaries.

''In order to provide benefits of government schemes to the people, the beneficiaries will not be called to block offices of district headquarters. Instead, the government will come to their doorstep to provide the benefits and solve their problems,'' Soren said.

He further added that the government is providing 100 per cent scholarship to Dalit, tribal, backward and minority children for higher education abroad. ''Currently, four students from Gumla are pursuing higher education in foreign land,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

