Left Menu

2 Indian women held at IGI Airport with over Rs 4-crore banned Agarwood

Two Bangkok-bound Indian women were apprehended by the CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Tuesday for allegedly trying to smuggle banned Agarwood worth more than Rs 4 crore, officials said.The passengers were intercepted by the personnel around 1 pm at the terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International IGI Airport when they were going through security checks before boarding an Air India flight.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 19:49 IST
2 Indian women held at IGI Airport with over Rs 4-crore banned Agarwood
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Bangkok-bound Indian women were apprehended by the CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Tuesday for allegedly trying to smuggle banned Agarwood worth more than Rs 4 crore, officials said.

The passengers were intercepted by the personnel around 1 pm at the terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport when they were going through security checks before boarding an Air India flight. A total of 93 kgs of Agarwood chips were allegedly recovered from three trolley bags of the two women and they had no valid documents to carry the stuff, a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said. The women were handed over to the Customs authorities and the consignment is estimated to be worth Rs 4.65 crore, the CISF officer said. Trade in Agarwood, used for making perfume, is banned as it is listed under the Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

As per TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network and an NGO working globally on trade in wild animals, Agarwood is among the world's most commercially valuable plant species. ''The species is exploited for its valuable aromatic heartwood, a source of agar oil also known as 'oudh/agaru', the most preferred raw materials in perfumery and traditional medicines. Agarwood has been overexploited throughout its range for its fragrant heartwood, threatening its population. It continues to be traded in significant quantities to and from India,'' it said on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023