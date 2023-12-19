Left Menu

SBTi approves MMTC-PAMP's science-based emissions reduction targets

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:30 IST
SBTi approves MMTC-PAMP's science-based emissions reduction targets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold and silver refinery MMTC-PAMP on Tuesday said it has become the country's first precious metals company to receive approval for its science-based carbon emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

SBTi is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science.

MMTC-PAMP India, a joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, MKS PAMP SA and MMTC, is committed to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gases (GHGs) emissions 47 per cent by FY29-FY30 from a FY18-FY19 base year, the refinery said in a statement.

''...we have set forth a robust commitment to drive meaningful change in our carbon footprint,'' MMTC-PAMP India Managing Director and CEO Vikas Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023