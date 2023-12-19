Left Menu

UP Cabinet gives approval for setting up state's first Advanced Pediatric Center at PGI in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:49 IST
UP Cabinet gives approval for setting up state's first Advanced Pediatric Center at PGI in Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for setting up the state's first Advanced Pediatric Center at PGI in Lucknow.

The cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided the centre, to be the first of its kind in the state, will be established at PGI in Lucknow, an official release issued here said.

The centre will have various pediatric experts to treat all diseases related to the children. This facility is currently not available in any institute or medical college of the state. The project is estimated to cost Rs 199 crore 10 lakh 52 thousand.

SGPGI Director Professor Dr RK Dhiman said that currently, 40 per cent of the population in the state comprises the children and adolescents aged 0-18 years.

Recognizing the long-standing need for better healthcare for them, the establishment of an Advanced Pediatric Center was proposed to the state government which has now been approved in the cabinet, he added.

Accordingly, an Advanced Pediatric Center consisting of more than 20 departments and six units, and equipped with 575 beds will be set up at PGI, the release said.

The centre will be established in two phases. In the first phase, 310 beds will be set up along with 12 departments and four units. The beds will include 163 normal beds, 54 ICU beds, 28 HDU beds, 20 isolation beds and 45 private beds. In the second phase, an additional 265 beds will be included along with nine more departments and two units. This phase will comprise installation of 158 normal beds, 13 ICU beds, 10 HDU beds, 21 isolation beds and 63 private beds, the director said.

He informed that in the first phase, 12 departments and 4 units will function. These include departments like General Pediatrics, Pediatric Oncology, Pediatric Emergency, Pediatric Critical Care, Pediatric Surgery, Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatric Endocrinology. Meanwhile, the units will encompass Pediatric Pulmonology, Pediatric Cardiology, Day Care and Pediatric Medical Genetics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023