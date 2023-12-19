Left Menu

Gurugram departmental store gutted in fire

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:56 IST
Gurugram departmental store gutted in fire
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in a Vishal Mega Mart outlet on the Sohna Road in Badshahpur Tuesday morning, gutting the entire shop and merchandise stored in it, police said. No casualty was reported in the incident.

According to police, the fire was so severe that it took about two hours for a dozen fire engines to douse it.

The cause of the fire is likely to be a short circuit, said a fire officer.

According to police, the fire broke out around 8.30 am when the outlet was closed.

People living nearby saw smoke coming out from the outlet and informed the police and the fire service.

By the time fire tenders reached the spot, nearby shopkeepers had been at their rooftops with buckets full of water but the blaze was too furious to be contained by such efforts.

A large quantity of clothes and household items stored in the outlet was burned to ashes, the fire officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023