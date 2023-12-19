Bengal: Major fire in Howrah slum
- Country:
- India
Several shanties were feared to have been gutted in a major blaze in West Bengal's Howrah city on Tuesday evening, fire officials said.
However, there were no reports of any casualties so far, they said.
The fire broke out in Ichapur area and quickly spread to a nearby slum, the officials said, adding people came out of their shanties.
A total of 12 fire tenders brought the fire under control after about three hours, they said.
State Fire Department Minister Sujit Bose reached the spot and said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- West
- Sujit Bose
- Howrah
- State Fire Department
- Ichapur
ALSO READ
PKL-10: Maninder Singh scores Super-10 as Bengal Warriors register win
FOCUS-Ukraine aerospace sector's push for Western tie-ups met with skepticism
Bus crashes in western Thailand, killing 14 people and injuring more than 30 others
Brutal killings of women in Western Balkan countries trigger alarm and expose faults in the system
White Lotus Group Raises INR 150 Crores Exclusive Funding, Catapults Bengaluru's Bespoke Luxury Real Estate Market to Unprecedented Heights