Delhi records maximum temperature of 23.5 deg C, mist forecast for Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:58 IST
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a notch above normal, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mist for Wednesday.

The city registered a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius in the morning, normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity stood at 87 per cent at 8:30 am and at 47 per cent at 5:30 pm.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded a notch below the season's average at 7.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 22.3 degrees Celsius.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the ''poor'' category with a reading of 270 at 9 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

