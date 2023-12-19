Left Menu

bauma CONEXPO INDIA ties with Construction Federation of India for 2024 edition

International trade fair bauma CONEXPO INDIA on Tuesday said it is collaborating with industry body Construction Federation of India for the 7th edition of the trade event, which is likely to see participation of 1,000 companies from over 100 countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 22:03 IST
bauma CONEXPO INDIA ties with Construction Federation of India for 2024 edition
  • Country:
  • India

International trade fair bauma CONEXPO INDIA on Tuesday said it is collaborating with industry body Construction Federation of India for the 7th edition of the trade event, which is likely to see participation of 1,000 companies from over 100 countries. The bauma CONEXPO INDIA is an international trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines, and construction vehicles, among others. The 7th edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA will be held from December 11-14, 2024 at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. More than 600 exhibitors from 26 countries participated in the 6th edition of the the trade fair, bauma CONEXPO INDIA CEO Bhupinder Singh said in a statement. He said the bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 is likely to attract over 1,000 companies and 75,000 visitors from 100 countries.

According to the statement, the Construction Federation of India (CFI) -- that represents construction companies -- has collaborated with bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 to promote issues of tax rationalisation, safety and sustainability of construction projects, and skill development, in line with Industry 4.0 technologies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023