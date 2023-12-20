Left Menu

Ukraine to produce one million drones next year, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine will produce one million drones next year, boosting current production levels, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. Ukraine has been working to increase its domestic weapons production since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-12-2023 00:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 00:32 IST
Ukraine to produce one million drones next year, Zelenskiy says
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine will produce one million drones next year, boosting current production levels, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

Ukraine has been working to increase its domestic weapons production since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022. Drones increasingly play a central role on the battlefield and are used in large numbers by both Kyiv and Moscow. "Regarding production, we will produce a million drones next year," Zelenskiy told a televised news conference. "We will make a million. We will do everything to make it so. I know that's how it will be." Government officials have previously said that Ukraine aims to produce tens of thousands of drones every month by the end of this year. No figures on current drone production are available.

Since the start of the war, drone production in Ukraine has shot up, with dozens of companies developing and producing different models. Ukrainian military commanders have said more was needed. Zelenskiy acknowledged challenges and said that his government team and the military worked on how to upgrade and modernize Soviet-era logistics and other procedures to ensure swift and easy drone supplies to combat units on the battlefield.

Zelenskiy also said Ukraine was looking for ways to increase domestic production of artillery ammunition, especially 155 mm shells. A senior army general told Reuters this week that frontline Ukrainian troops face shortages of artillery shells.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023