Organic compounds on asteroids can form in cold space

Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon molecules or PAHs are ubiquitous on Earth and are also found in celestial bodies such as comets, asteroids and meteorites. These organic compounds are traditionally believed to form in hot regions near stars. However, a new analysis of PAHs extracted from asteroid Ryugu and Murchison meteorite has found that certain PAHs likely formed in the cold areas of space between stars.

The findings open new avenues for exploring the potential for life beyond our home planet.

To unravel this mystery, scientists from Curtin University's WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Centre (WA-OIGC) carried out controlled burnings of plants to produce PAHs.

"We performed controlled burn experiments on Australian plants, which were isotopically compared to PAHs from fragments of the Ryugu asteroid that were returned to Earth by a Japanese spacecraft in 2020, and the Murchison meteorite that landed in Australia in 1969. The bonds between light and heavy carbon isotopes in the PAHs were analysed to reveal the temperature at which they were formed," said ARC Laureate Fellow John Curtin Distinguished Professor Kliti Grice, director of WA-OIGC.

"Select PAHs from Ryugu and Murchison were found to have different characteristics: the smaller ones likely formed in cold outer space, while bigger ones probably formed in warmer environments, like near a star or inside a celestial body," said ARC Laureate Fellow John Curtin Distinguished Professor Kliti Grice, director of WA-OIGC.

According to Dr Alex Holman, the co-author of this study, who is also from WA-OIGC, understanding the isotopic composition of PAHs helps unravel the conditions and environments in which these molecules were created. This, in turn, offers insights into the history and chemistry of celestial bodies like asteroids and meteorites.