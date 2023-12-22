Left Menu

Research shows sniffing women's tears lessens aggressive behaviour in men

According to new research published in the open-access journal PLOS Biology, tears from women contain molecules that reduce violence in men. The study, directed by Shani Agron of Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science, discovered that smelling tears reduces brain activity connected to aggression, resulting in less aggressive behaviour.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 21:50 IST
Research shows sniffing women's tears lessens aggressive behaviour in men
Resepresentative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

According to new research published in the open-access journal PLOS Biology, tears from women contain molecules that reduce violence in men. The study, directed by Shani Agron of Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science, discovered that smelling tears reduces brain activity connected to aggression, resulting in less aggressive behaviour. Male aggression in rodents is known to be blocked when they smell female tears. This is an example of social chemosignaling, a process that is common in animals but less common--or less understood--in humans. To determine whether tears have the same effect on people, the researchers exposed a group of men to either women's emotional tears or saline while they played a two-person game. The game was designed to elicit aggressive behaviour against the other player, whom the men were led to believe was cheating. When given the opportunity, the men could get revenge on the other player by causing them to lose money. The men did not know what they were sniffing and could not distinguish between the tears and the saline, which were both odourless.

Revenge-seeking aggressive behaviour during the game dropped more than 40% after the men sniffed women's emotional tears. When repeated in an MRI scanner, functional imaging showed two aggression-related brain regions--the prefrontal cortex and anterior insula--that became more active when the men were provoked during the game, but did not become as active in the same situations when the men were sniffing the tears. Individually, the greater the difference in this brain activity, the less often the player took revenge during the game. Finding this link between tears, brain activity, and aggressive behaviour implies that social chemosignaling is a factor in human aggression, not simply animal curiosity. The authors add, "We found that just like in mice, human tears contain a chemical signal that blocks conspecific male aggression. This goes against the notion that emotional tears are uniquely human." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023