U'khand Cabinet approves decisions taken by expert panel drafting uniform civil code

The Uttarakhand government on Friday approved the decisions taken so far by an expert panel drafting a uniform civil code for the state. The Cabinet approved the decisions of the drafting committee during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu told reporters. The committee -- headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai -- is likely to submit the draft to the state government in January, following which the process to implement it will begin. The committee was formed in May 2022.

The Cabinet also put construction works on hold for one year in 11 townships along the under-construction Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line.

These townships -- Rishikesh, Shivpuri, Byasi, Sirala, Chilgarh-Malla, Maletha, Shrinagar, Dhari Devi, Tilani, Gholtir and Gauchar -- will be redeveloped in accordance with a master plan, Sandhu said.

The Cabinet also decided to provide a kilogramme of iodised salt per month at Rs 8 to Antyodaya and BPL card holders.

In another decision, the State Industrial Development Authority was authorised to clear all maps in Uttarakhand's industrial areas.

It was also decided to unfreeze 195 posts in the Roadways department meant for dependants of employees who die during their service period. The Cabinet decided to fill 327 new posts of constables and sub-inspectors for six police stations and 21 outposts that have been transferred from the revenue to the regular police.

A decision was also taken to increase the financial assistance given to candidates qualifying Union Public Service Commission, defence forces and NDA prelims from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

