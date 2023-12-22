Goa can be India's tourism capital, efforts needed to ensure it is pollution-free: Gadkari

Goa can become the tourism capital of India but at the same time efforts must be taken to make the state pollution-free, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday after inaugurating the second lane of the parallel cable-stayed bridge on Zuari river.

During the function, he also laid the foundation stone of the observatory tower and viewing gallery at the new bridge and six-lane elevated corridor at Porvorim in the northern part of the state.

''In the time to come, Goa can be the tourism capital of India. It can become an attraction for tourists from across the world. To achieve this goal, Goa must plan facilities like an international convention centre as well as other amenities, which can come up around the road infrastructure planned in the state,'' he said.

''Goa should be free of pollution. The number of taxis and buses will increase when more tourists will arrive here. If these vehicles run on diesel then pollution will increase. Goa can think of opting for alternate fuels like electricity, ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, bio LNG, bio CNG and hydrogen,'' he added.

The government can design a scheme of making taxi operators as taxi owners by providing them electric vehicles and converting the petrol-diesel engine vehicles into electric or flex engine ones, which will make Goa pollution-free, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said.

Referring to the fishing sector, he said most fishing boats now go only up to 10 nautical miles in the sea, while new trawlers that cost Rs 1.25 crore can go up to 100 nautical miles.

If fisherfolk opt for such trawlers, fish production can increase five to seven times, he asserted.

Gadkari also said a detailed project report (DPR) is ready for an initiative to connect far flung places around Mumbai to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport by waterway, which would see travel time at 17 minutes.

Places like Kalyan (in Thane district), Virar (in Palghar district) and Gateway of India (in south Mumbai) can be connected to the new airport by waterways, the Union minister said.

He requested Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to think about connecting the new Mopa Airport through water transport, which will also be an attraction for tourists.

Apart from Sawant, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh was also present at the event.

