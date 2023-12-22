Left Menu

Govt, ADB sign USD 100 mn loan agreement to improve urban services, tourism facilities in Tripura

After signing the loan agreement, Mukherjee said the project will improve the municipal infrastructure and public services in Urban Local Bodies ULBs, along the main national highways in Tripura, besides upgrading key tourism sites.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:46 IST
Govt, ADB sign USD 100 mn loan agreement to improve urban services, tourism facilities in Tripura
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ADB_HQ)
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government on Friday signed an agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB) to avail of a USD 100 million loan to improve urban services and tourism facilities in the northeastern state of Tripura. The signatories of the loan agreement for the Tripura Urban and Tourism Development Project were Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary Department of Economic Affairs for the Government of India, and Nilaya Mitash, Officer-in-Charge of ADB's India Resident Mission, an official statement said. After signing the loan agreement, Mukherjee said the project will improve the municipal infrastructure and public services in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), along the main national highways in Tripura, besides upgrading key tourism sites. ''The project will support the state as a gateway to the northeast region by developing tourist destinations along highways and by improving urban governance and financial sustainability through improved resource mobilisation and credit worthiness,'' said Mitash. He further said ADB support will also strengthen the capacity of ULBs for integrated planning, including climate and disaster resilience, and identification of community and private sector participation for tourism and marketing.

The project will upgrade urban water supply systems by installing 42 km new transmission and distribution pipes, establishing four new water treatment plants, and improving 55 km of stormwater drains, it said. It will improve 21 km of urban roads that will incorporate features that respond to the needs of the elderly, women, children, and differently-abled, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023