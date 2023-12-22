Fire breaks out at multi-storey building near Kochi

Left Menu

A multi-storey shopping complex near here was gutted in a fire on Friday, with at least one person suspected to be trapped inside, police said.The police in Angamally said the fire was detected in the evening and at least seven units from nearby fire stations are still trying to control the blaze.Nearby buildings are safe.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 22-12-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 23:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A multi-storey shopping complex near here was gutted in a fire on Friday, with at least one person suspected to be trapped inside, police said.

The police in Angamally said the fire was detected in the evening and at least seven units from nearby fire stations are still trying to control the blaze.

''Nearby buildings are safe. We have almost extinguished the fire. But we are yet to enter the building. One person is suspected to be inside,'' the police said.

The three-storey shopping complex houses multiple offices, they added.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

