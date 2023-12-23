Left Menu

Iceland downgrades volcano threat level

"Today, there is no visible activity in the volcano, so this decision was made," the Civil Protection authority said in a statement, adding the level was lowered from "emergency" to "danger". Iceland's meteorological office, however, warned that chances of an eruption in the region around the Svartsengi volcanic system, where magma continues to accumulate, are growing daily.

Updated: 23-12-2023 00:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 00:34 IST
Iceland's national police commissioner on Friday downgraded the threat level from the volcano that erupted earlier this week, the country's Civil Protection Agency said.

The eruption in Southwestern Iceland late on Monday followed weeks of seismic activity that had already led to a complete evacuation of a town with 4,000 inhabitants. "Today, there is no visible activity in the volcano, so this decision was made," the Civil Protection authority said in a statement, adding the level was lowered from "emergency" to "danger".

Iceland's meteorological office, however, warned that chances of an eruption in the region around the Svartsengi volcanic system, where magma continues to accumulate, are growing daily. "This development will likely lead to another dike intrusion and, ultimately, a volcanic eruption," the office said in a statement on Friday evening.

