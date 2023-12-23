Science News Roundup: When science meets art: recycled metal and lab-grown gems

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

When science meets art: recycled metal and lab-grown gems

For some a natural diamond, created over billions of years, is the ultimate luxury, but an award-winning British designer sees greater worth in jewellery crafted using laboratory-grown gems and metal from recycled cans. Anabela Chan said she chose her materials after witnessing what she said were poor working conditions in diamond mines.

