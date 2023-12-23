Left Menu

Sikkim CM thanks PM, FM for release of Rs 283.10 crore to state

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 23-12-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 09:41 IST
Prem Singh Tamang Image Credit: Wikimedia
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for releasing Rs 283.10 crore to the state as an additional tax devolution installment.

He said the funds will help in the economic development of the Himalayan state.

''#Gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji for releasing Rs 283.10 crore for Sikkim as an additional tax devolution installment,'' he said in a post on X.

''This funding will significantly boost Sikkim's economic development, supporting social welfare measures and infrastructure projects,'' Tamang said.

The Himalayan state suffered a massive natural disaster in October this year as a flash flood in the Teesta River ravaged road infrastructure and communication network in addition to washing away a hydropower project dam at Chungthang in North Sikkim.

Sikkim depends heavily on the central government for funds for development and capital expenditure with its sources of revenue generation remaining scarce.

