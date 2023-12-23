Science News Roundup: When science meets art: recycled metal and lab-grown gems
Devdiscourse News Roundup | Updated: 23-12-2023 10:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
When science meets art: recycled metal and lab-grown gems
For some a natural diamond, created over billions of years, is the ultimate luxury, but an award-winning British designer sees greater worth in jewellery crafted using laboratory-grown gems and metal from recycled cans. Anabela Chan said she chose her materials after witnessing what she said were poor working conditions in diamond mines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anabela Chan
- British
Advertisement