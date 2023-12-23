Left Menu

inDrive sees five-fold jump in driver registrations in month-long special drive

In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides urban services, including inter-city transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, delivery and employment search.

Ride hailing platform inDrive on Saturday said driver registrations on its platform surged by around fivefold while the number of trips more than four-fold during a month-long special campaign.

The company said it conducted a special drive from November 15 to December 15 to onboard new drivers as well as motivate registered drivers to take more trips.

The campaign saw new registration of more than 80,000 drivers this month against addition of 18,000 drivers in a similar campaign carried out earlier in June this year, said Avik Karmakar, GTM Manager for South Asia at inDrive.

The ride-hailing platform which competes with the likes of Uber and Ola in the segment, is looking to expand its footprint in the domestic market, it said. inDrive organised a contest in November-December to bolster driver registrations and encourage driver partners to take more trips.

inDrive organised a contest in November-December, which drew participation from drivers across cities.

''With the 'Driver of the Month' campaign, we aimed to inspire and motivate our driver community to go the extra mile, and set new standards of excellence in ride-hailing service. We received an amazing response to the contes from our driver partners,'' Karmakar said.

In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides urban services, including inter-city transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, delivery and employment search. The platform follows a fair-price setting model under which passengers and drivers negotiate fares among themselves. It offers ride-hailing, intercity, freight, and delivery services in the country.

inDrive operates in over 700 cities across 47 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

