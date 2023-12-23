Left Menu

Hoarding above building in Hyderabad catches fire, no casualty

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 21:02 IST
Hoarding above building in Hyderabad catches fire, no casualty
A hoarding above a nine-floor building in Attapur area here caught fire on Saturday and no one was injured, police and fire department officials said.

The ground floor of the building houses a children's hospital and as a precautionary measure some patients were shifted to nearby hospitals, they said, adding that the incident happened at around 6.15 pm. Three fire engines reached the spot and doused the blaze completely, officials said.

Most of the upper floors of the building were vacant as construction work was going on, they said.

Fire personnel thoroughly checked all the floors and there were no injuries nor casualties as fire did not spread inside the building, the officials added.

The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a short-circuit. However, investigations are on, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

