Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates plywood panel manufacturing unit, hospital

PTI | Kadapa | Updated: 23-12-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 21:14 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates plywood panel manufacturing unit, hospital
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday inaugurated a slew of projects in Kapada, which included a plywood panel manufacturing unit and a hospital.

The chief minister inaugurated a Rs 1,000-crore plywood panel manufacturing unit of Century Panels Ltd at Gopavaram Industrial Park near Badvel in the district.

The manufacturing unit will employ 2,226 people and would generate indirect employment to many more, said an official press release.

Later, Reddy inaugurated YSR Super Speciality Hospital, built in the district. Similarly, the CM inaugurated the refurbished district collectorate complex and later distributed three-wheeled scooters to differently-abled people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023