Drone seen flying low above vessel before exploding near Yemen's Hodeidah- UKTMO

Updated: 24-12-2023 02:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 02:22 IST
Multiple reports were received of an Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) flying low above a vessel off the coast of Yemen before exploding 1.5 nautical miles away from the ship, The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Saturday.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred approximately 50 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, Yemen, the statement said, adding that vessels are advised to transit with caution.

