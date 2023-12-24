Left Menu

Earthquake hits off Taiwan coast, no impact to island

The earthquake's epicentre was in the sea off Taiwan's Taitung county, at a depth of 16.5 km (10.3 miles), the weather bureau said. It reported only minor shaking in the county, a largely rural area. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2023 05:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 05:38 IST
(Recasts, adds details from Taiwan government) TAIPEI, Dec 24 (Reuters) -

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck off Taiwan's sparsely populated eastern coast on Sunday, the island's weather bureau said, but was barely felt on the land. The earthquake's epicentre was in the sea off Taiwan's Taitung county, at a depth of 16.5 km (10.3 miles), the weather bureau said.

It reported only minor shaking in the county, a largely rural area. The quake was not felt in the capital Taipei. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

