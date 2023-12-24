Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Chile's Bio-Bio - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2023 09:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 09:07 IST
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off of Chile's Bio-Bio region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was 19 km (12 miles) below the Earth's surface, it said.
