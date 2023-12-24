Left Menu

PM Modi aims to make 140 crore people including poor self-reliant: Amit Shah

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-12-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:58 IST
PM Modi aims to make 140 crore people including poor self-reliant: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make 140 crore people, including the poor, in the country ''atmanirbhar'' (self-reliant) and has worked with dedication for it.

PM Modi wants to make India self-reliant in space technology and defence, and also aims to make the poor people self-reliant, Shah said addressing a gathering here of beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme, which helps street vendors get easy loans.

The Union minister said poor people have benefited the most under the Modi government.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the function to give loans to beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi scheme).

Shah said Prime Minister Modi has given a call to make India ''atmanirbhar'' and wants to make the country self-reliant in space technology, defence, all kinds of businesses and other fields.

''PM Modi wants to make 140 crore people including all the poor people atmanirbhar. Besides space technology, research and development among other things, the prime minister has worked with complete dedication to improve the standard of life of 60 crore poor people,'' Shah said.

''In the last nine years, around three crore people got their own homes, four crore people got electricity connections, 10 crore people got gas cylinders, 12 crore people got toilets, 80 crore people got free ration and 60 crore people have been covered under the Rs 5 lakh health insurance (scheme),'' he said. Various schemes are being implemented to bring the poor people out of poverty, Shah said.

''In my constituency (Gandhinagar in Gujarat), over 1.5 lakh people have availed the benefit of PM-SVANidhi scheme, under which financial assistance is given to those who are running small businesses and hand carts without any collateral,'' he said.

''In Gandhinagar constituency, there is 90 per cent saturation of various pro-poor schemes,'' he added.

Chief Minister Patel said as a result of schemes launched by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the poor people in the country are now living a self-reliant life.

Shah is on a day's visit to his constituency where he is scheduled to attend various programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023