Science News Roundup: When science meets art: recycled metal and lab-grown gems
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
When science meets art: recycled metal and lab-grown gems
For some a natural diamond, created over billions of years, is the ultimate luxury, but an award-winning British designer sees greater worth in jewellery crafted using laboratory-grown gems and metal from recycled cans. Anabela Chan said she chose her materials after witnessing what she said were poor working conditions in diamond mines.
