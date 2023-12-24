Left Menu

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken action against 111 illegal constructions on agricultural land in its south zone since December 1, an official statement said on Sunday.The civic body carried out demolition and sealing work in areas such as Dera Mandi, Aya Nagar, Bhati, Chhatarpur, Mehrauli, Neb Sarai, Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, Greater Kailash Part 1 and 2, Mandi Gaon, and Bhati Mines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 19:57 IST
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken action against 111 illegal constructions on agricultural land in its south zone since December 1, an official statement said on Sunday.

The civic body carried out demolition and sealing work in areas such as Dera Mandi, Aya Nagar, Bhati, Chhatarpur, Mehrauli, Neb Sarai, Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, Greater Kailash Part 1 and 2, Mandi Gaon, and Bhati Mines. A team of the municipal corporation demolished boundary walls built to carve out plots of land at eight places. The civic body also prevented illegal plotting on agricultural land in the Swaroop Nagar ward of the Civil Lines zone, the statement said. ''The MCD team is closely monitoring illegal constructions. It has come to notice that some unscrupulous builders trap the public by luring them with the promise of huge flats. By the time the public comes to know that the construction is illegal it is too late,'' the statement said. The civic body appealed to the public not to fall prey to unscrupulous builders trying to lure them with cheap houses and plots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023