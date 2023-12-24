Left Menu

India's Olympic bid: Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel complex to be venue, says Shah

Those who play badly in sports or politics are said to be lacking in sportsmanship, Shah said.Gujarat has the worlds biggest cricket arena in the form of Narendra Modi stadium, and a sports complex is coming up near it, he said.It will host the 2036 Olympics if Indias bid is accepted.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-12-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 20:35 IST
India's Olympic bid: Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel complex to be venue, says Shah
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed hope the 2036 Olympics will be held in the Sardar Patel complex coming up close to the imposing Narendra Modi cricket stadium here.

In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during an event in Mumbai that the country would submit a bid to host the Olympics that year. The Gujarat government has engaged the services of some of the finest firms to create sports infrastructure to ensure it can host the event.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Sansad Khel Pratiyogita, a sports event organised in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said Modi had asked all MPs to promote sports in their areas.

''This competition will last for one-and-half months. I will join you after the finals. Sports brings out sportsmanship in us. It is important to lose with grace and have a winning habit. Those who play badly in sports or politics are said to be lacking in sportsmanship,'' Shah said.

Gujarat has the world's biggest cricket arena in the form of Narendra Modi stadium, and a sports complex is coming up near it, he said.

''It will host the 2036 Olympics (if India's bid is accepted). The government has allocated Rs 4600 crore for Sardar Patel sports complex and Rs 600 crore for Navrangpura sports complex (in Ahmedabad city). This will be India's biggest sports complex,'' Shah said.

The government is spending a lot to encourage sports in Gujarat, the Union minister added.

He said the 'Khel Mahakumbh' was started by Modi when the latter was chief minister of Gujarat, which has helped several players emerge from different parts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023