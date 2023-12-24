Left Menu

PM Modi to virtually distribute dues of Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore on Dec 25

The PM will participate in Mazdooron Ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samarpit event to be held at Kankeshwari ground via video conference and hand over a cheque of Rs 224 crore, an official release said.This programme will mark the settlement of long pending demands of the workers.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-12-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 21:11 IST
PM Modi to virtually distribute dues of Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore on Dec 25
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a programme and distribute dues worth Rs 224 crore pertaining to workers of Hukumchand Mill in Indore on Monday. The PM will participate in 'Mazdooron Ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samarpit' event to be held at Kankeshwari ground via video conference and hand over a cheque of Rs 224 crore, an official release said.

This programme will mark the settlement of long pending demands of the workers. As many as 4,800 workers will benefit due to the disbursal of dues, it said.

The workers of the Hukumchand Mill fought a long legal battle for the payment of their dues after the mill in Indore was closed in 1992, and went into liquidation. On the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh government, the state Housing & Infrastructure Development Board and labour union sealed an agreement and the settlement amount was deposited in the High Court on December 20, as per the release.

During this function, Modi will also virtually perform bhumipoojan of various projects worth Rs 322 crore and dedicate to people the completed projects worth Rs 105 crore.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will distribute benefits of various Central schemes during this event. Retrofitted scooters will be given to 175 differently-abled persons on the occasion, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023