Left Menu

Bengal: Two suffocate to death in sweet shop, 6 hospitalised

PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 25-12-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 18:18 IST
Bengal: Two suffocate to death in sweet shop, 6 hospitalised
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

At least two people ''asphyxiated'' to death in a sweet shop in Durgapur city in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Monday, police said.

Six others also present in the shop were found in an unconscious state and are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The incident took place in a sweet shop on William Carey Road in B-Zone area of the industrial city as the eight workers of the shop were sleeping inside the establishment after the day's work, a police officer said.

They were found in an unconscious state by the shop owner on Monday morning and shifted to a hospital but two of them died later, while six others are undergoing treatment, he said.

It is suspected that the two persons asphyxiated to death but an investigation is underway to ascertain whether a leak of an LPG cylinder took place or fumes from the 'tandoor' at the shop were cause of the deaths, the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Atanu Ruidas and Bidhan Bauri. They, along with those hospitalised, hailed from Beliatore in Bankura district.

However, hospital authorities said the exact cause of death will be known only after receipt of the post-mortem reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
2
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023