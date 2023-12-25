Reuters World News Summary: Israeli airstrikes kill 100 in one of war's deadliest nights, Gaza officials say;China earthquake death toll rises to 149, two still missing after a week and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia, Ukraine report six civilians killed in attacks on Kherson, Horlivka

Russian attacks on southern Ukraine's Kherson region killed five civilians on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, while Russian-installed officials in the eastern town of Horlivka said one person was killed in result of Kyiv's shelling. Russian forces abandoned the city of Kherson, the administrative centre of the Kherson region on the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine, and the western bank of the River over a year ago but have since subjected many areas there to constant shelling from their positions on the eastern bank.

Philippine actions in South China Sea 'extremely dangerous' - Chinese state media

Chinese state media accused the Philippines on Monday of repeatedly infringing on China's territory in the South China Sea, spreading false information and colluding with extraterritorial forces to cause trouble. The Philippines has relied on U.S. support to continually provoke China, with such "extremely dangerous" behaviour seriously harming regional peace and stability, China's Communist Party mouthpiece, the People's Daily, wrote in a commentary on Monday.

Russian has the upper hand in arms race with the West - Russian minister says

Russia has the upper hand in weapons production over the West and intends to keep the rate of growth high, a top Russian minister said on Monday after both the West and Russia ramped up arms production for the Ukraine war. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, triggering the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two and the deepest confrontation between Russia and the West since the depths of the Cold War.

Eight police injured, 38 detained in Serb opposition protest over election

Eight policemen were injured and 38 people detained during and after an opposition protest over election results, Serbia's police said on Monday. Thousands gathered in the centre of Belgrade on Sunday to demand the annulment of parliamentary and local elections a week ago that international observers said were unfair.

Christmas in China brings glittering decor and foreign influence concerns

Giant Christmas trees adorned with lights, tinsel and gift boxes greet shoppers at glittering malls in big Chinese cities like Shanghai and Chongqing, but in many parts of China, extending season's greetings is out of the question. In southwest Yunnan province, a property management company issued a notice to shopping mall tenants urging them not to sell Christmas cards and presents and to even refrain from hanging decorations, saying foreign traditions should not be "blindly" followed, and one should be confident in one's own culture.

In Christmas Day message, pope decries Gaza's 'appalling harvest' of civilian deaths

Pope Francis said in his Christmas message on Monday that children dying in wars, including in Gaza, are the "little Jesuses of today" and that Israeli strikes there were reaping an "appalling harvest" of innocent civilians. In his Christmas Day "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) address, Francis also called the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants "abominable" and again appealed for the release of around 100 hostages still being held in Gaza.

Russia's Navalny is in a prison colony in the Yamal-Nenets region - spokeswoman

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is in a penal colony in the Yamal-Nenets region of Russia, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Monday. Navalny's lawyer managed to see him on Monday, Yarmysh said.

Hamas, Islamic Jihad reject giving up power in return for permanent ceasefire - Egyptian sources

Hamas and the allied Islamic Jihad have rejected an Egyptian proposal that they relinquish power in the Gaza Strip in return for a permanent ceasefire, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Monday. Both groups, which have been holding separate talks with Egyptian mediators in Cairo, rejected offering any concessions beyond the possible release of more hostages seized on Oct. 7 when militants broke into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people.

China earthquake death toll rises to 149, two still missing after a week

One of China's most powerful earthquakes in recent years killed at least 149 people in a remote northwestern region, according to state media, with two people still missing after the magnitude 6.2 temblor hit a week ago. The epicentre of the quake straddled the provinces of Gansu and Qinghai in an area where many of China's Hui people, a tight-knit ethnic minority characterised by its distinctive Muslim identity, are found.

Israeli airstrikes kill 100 in one of war's deadliest nights, Gaza officials say

At a funeral in Gaza on Monday a line of Palestinians touched white shrouds containing the bodies of at least 70 people who Palestinian health officials said were killed by an Israeli airstrike targeting Maghazi in the centre of the besieged strip. It came after one of the enclave's deadliest nights in the 11-week-old battle between Israel and Hamas. One man hugged a dead child and others were hysterical.

