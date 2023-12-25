Sonowal reviews progress of Bogibeel projects

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday reviewed the progress of various projects, including the construction of the marine jetty, at Bogibeel in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

Sonowal directed the authorities to ensure quality in the construction of the projects, which are likely to fasten the cargo movement via Brahmaputra onto the global trade ways.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of the Bogibeel projects, the Union minister said, ''Dibrugarh has always been a major trade hub in Northeast India. Given its commercial importance and as the nerve centre of the region, the Narendra Modi-led government is committed to regain its past glory''.

Waterways play an important role in economic and commercial prospects and under the leadership of the prime minister, the waterways of India are being re-energised to propel growth and usher in a new era of development, he said.

The jetties at Bogibeel and Guijan are being constructed with a view to provide an efficient mode of transportation for the trade interests of the region.

The marine jetty at Bogibeel will most likely be inaugurated in the new year, unlocking huge possibilities for the people of this region, he said.

The Inland Waterways of Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency for waterways development in the country under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, is undertaking multiple projects in Assam, aimed at the development of the National Waterways in the region.

IWAI is presently working on multiple projects with an investment of more than Rs 850 crore in Assam.

On the additional infrastructure around Bogibeel, Sonowal said, ''Bogibeel is placed at a strategically advantageous position. We are committed to make Bogibeel a major trade hub with multi-modal connectivity via railways, roads and waterways, providing a major boost to the economic prospects of the region.

The projects are being developed with technical assistance from IIT, Mumbai and IIT, Guwahati.

The project at Bogibeel is being executed by the Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL).

