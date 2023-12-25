Two tigers found dead in forests of Chandrapur district

Two tigers were found dead in two days in the forests of Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, a forest official said on Monday.

The carcass of a sub-adult tigress was found under the Saoli forest range of Chandrapur division on Monday morning, while a tiger died after falling into a well in Nagbhid tehsil on Sunday, the official said. The tigress, aged around one and half years, was found dead on an encroached farmland in the reserve forest area, and the carcass was shifted to the transit treatment centre (TTC) for post-mortem, he said. Veterinarians found maggots on the head wounds of the animal and petrified organs in the body, the official said, adding that the big cat might have died of external injuries.

A tiger was also found dead in a well on a farm in Nagbhid tehsil on Sunday morning, a senior forest official said.

The big cat might have fallen into the well while chasing prey in the Govindpur beat of Talodhi (Ba) forest range under Bramhapuri forest division, he said.

