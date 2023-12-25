Gujarat CM launches development projects of Rs 216 crore, inaugurates Kankaria carnival

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday inaugurated lakeside 'Kankaria Carnival-2023' in Ahmedabad city and launched development projects of Rs 216 crore.

This carnival was started in 2008 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. Aimed at the enjoyment, fun and entertainment of the local citizens, the festival has now gained global recognition, stated a government release.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the concept of development is being truly realised through various development projects that increase the welfare and recreation of citizens. That is why today our cities are leading in the happiness index and smart and sustainable cities are continuously developing in the country,'' Patel said.

This festival organised in the heritage city Ahmedabad has become world famous. Along with entertainment provided by renowned cultural artists, the festival has also become a platform for the poor and middle-class children to showcase their talent, the CM added.

The chief minister inaugurated a flyover and a railway overbridge and allotted 141 houses and 14 shops constructed under the redevelopment and public housing policy. He handed over the keys of houses to two beneficiaries symbolically, the release stated.

A booklet titled 'How to Live With HIV' prepared by Ahmedabad AIDS Control Society was also released by the Chief Minister, it said.

''The theme of the 14th edition of Kankaria Carnival this year is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' Today this carnival is also going to embody the noble spirit that the whole world is one family through dance, music, art and modern technology,'' Patel said.

As part of the festival, cultural events will be organised every day till December 31 wherein various folk artists will perform, as per the release.

