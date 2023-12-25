Left Menu

Gujarat CM launches development projects of Rs 216 crore, inaugurates Kankaria carnival

He handed over the keys of houses to two beneficiaries symbolically, the release stated.A booklet titled How to Live With HIV prepared by Ahmedabad AIDS Control Society was also released by the Chief Minister, it said.The theme of the 14th edition of Kankaria Carnival this year is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Today this carnival is also going to embody the noble spirit that the whole world is one family through dance, music, art and modern technology, Patel said.As part of the festival, cultural events will be organised every day till December 31 wherein various folk artists will perform, as per the release.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-12-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 22:28 IST
Gujarat CM launches development projects of Rs 216 crore, inaugurates Kankaria carnival
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday inaugurated lakeside 'Kankaria Carnival-2023' in Ahmedabad city and launched development projects of Rs 216 crore.

This carnival was started in 2008 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. Aimed at the enjoyment, fun and entertainment of the local citizens, the festival has now gained global recognition, stated a government release.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the concept of development is being truly realised through various development projects that increase the welfare and recreation of citizens. That is why today our cities are leading in the happiness index and smart and sustainable cities are continuously developing in the country,'' Patel said.

This festival organised in the heritage city Ahmedabad has become world famous. Along with entertainment provided by renowned cultural artists, the festival has also become a platform for the poor and middle-class children to showcase their talent, the CM added.

The chief minister inaugurated a flyover and a railway overbridge and allotted 141 houses and 14 shops constructed under the redevelopment and public housing policy. He handed over the keys of houses to two beneficiaries symbolically, the release stated.

A booklet titled 'How to Live With HIV' prepared by Ahmedabad AIDS Control Society was also released by the Chief Minister, it said.

''The theme of the 14th edition of Kankaria Carnival this year is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' Today this carnival is also going to embody the noble spirit that the whole world is one family through dance, music, art and modern technology,'' Patel said.

As part of the festival, cultural events will be organised every day till December 31 wherein various folk artists will perform, as per the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
2
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023