Sailing-Stormy weather ahead as Sydney to Hobart race gets underway

Andoo Comanche, which won line honours for the fourth time last year, almost collided with Scallywag soon after the cannons sounded to start the 628 nautical mile (1163 km) race to Tasmania's main southern port. The crew of LawConnect, runner up in the line honours for the last three runnings of the bluewater classic, had problems unfurling a sail as they approached the heads of Sydney harbour but got through safely enough in the leading pack.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 26-12-2023 10:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 10:28 IST
Favourites Andoo Comanche and LawConnect both had issues in the harbour at the start of the 78th running of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Tuesday as the supermaxis led the 113 boats out into the South Pacific. Andoo Comanche, which won line honours for the fourth time last year, almost collided with Scallywag soon after the cannons sounded to start the 628 nautical mile (1163 km) race to Tasmania's main southern port.

The crew of LawConnect, runner up in the line honours for the last three runnings of the bluewater classic, had problems unfurling a sail as they approached the heads of Sydney harbour but got through safely enough in the leading pack. After two hours, LawConnect, Andoo Comanche and Scallywag were clear of the rest of the fleet, having ventured well east of the coast in the search of wind.

The gruelling and sometimes dangerous race got underway under sunny skies but there has been plenty of storm activity in the coastal waters off the east coast of Australia this week with more expected. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has warned crews that thunderstorms could bring rain, strong winds and hail to parts of the course over the next three days or so.

The sailors will be keen to avoid inclement weather when they cross the sometimes volatile Bass Strait as they head across from the mainland towards the island state of Tasmania. Five yachts were sunk and six sailors were killed when a major storm hit the fleet during the 1998 running of the race.

The line honours record of one day, nine hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds was set by LDV Comanche in 2017.

