Cricket-Wet outfield delays start of first test between S. Africa, India
The start of the first test between South Africa and India was delayed on Tuesday because of a wet outfield at Centurion near Pretoria. (0800 GMT) but the umpires will now inspect the field again at that time and then make a decision on when to start. The start and toss was delayed by several wet patches around the field after heavy rain over the last few days.
The start and toss was delayed by several wet patches around the field after heavy rain over the last few days. The day’s forecast is for a sunny start though rain is expected later. India go in search of history when they face hosts in a two- test series, hoping to claim a first-ever series victory in a country where they have come close before, but fallen agonisingly short of the winning line.
South Africa have been victors in seven of India’s eight visits since the first in 1992 with one series drawn in 2010/11, but six of those successes have been by a single win margin. Teams for the test will be revealed by the captains at the toss.
