Greater Noida (West) most searched location this year on Housing.com to buy homes

Greater Noida (West) in Delhi-NCR, Mira Road East in Mumbai, and Wakad in Pune were top three locations searched this year on Housing.com platform to buy residential properties. During January-December 2023, the top trending locality on Housing.com for home buying was Greater Noida West, followed by Mira Road East (Mumbai), Wakad (Pune), Malad West (Mumbai), Whitefield (Bengaluru), Kandivali West (Mumbai), Borivali West (Mumbai), Wagholi (Pune), Electronic City (Bengaluru), and Baner (Pune). Based on the data analysis of online homebuyer activity on its platform, Housing.com said in a statement that Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad were the driving forces in the country's residential realty sector's anticipated continued growth in 2024.

''These cities are highlighted as epicentres of intensified market activity, poised to significantly shape the sector's narrative in the upcoming months,'' it said.

