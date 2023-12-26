Ten lakh vehicles will head for Mumbai on January 20: Jarange

Mumbai on January 20, Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange said on Tuesday. Jarange has announced that he would launch another hunger strike, his third, to press the demand of reservation for the Maratha community in Mumbai from January 20.

''Some ten lakh vehicles will head for Mumbai, carrying things that we will need. People from nearby districts will come to Antarwali Sarati (his village in Jalna district) and we will start walking towards Mumbai,'' he told a news channel while talking about preparations for the new round of the agitation. ''The Maratha community will go (to Mumbai) in groups. Each group will have 30 to 40 thousand people,'' he added.

