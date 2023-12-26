Left Menu

Tiger terror: Big cat captured in Nainital village

A 10-member team was formed to capture the big cat, said Dushyant Sharma, senior veterinarian, Corbett National Park.Keeping in mind that a predator often returns to its prey at night, the team kept a watch near the spot where the cows carcass was found.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:48 IST
A tiger that killed three people in a village here and had created fear in the adjoining areas has been captured, officials said on Tuesday.

A Forest Department team tranquillised and captured the tiger late on Monday night, Forest Range Officer Vijay Malkani said.

The tiger has been sent to the Ranibagh Rescue Centre near Haldwani, he said.

A sample of the captured animal has been sent to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun to ascertain if it is a maneater or not, he said.

The tiger killed three women and cattle in Jangaliya village and adjoining areas of Naukuchiatal and Bhimtal over the past 19 days.

The Forest Department rescue team received information on Monday morning that a tiger had been spotted in Jangaliya village, where it had killed a cow. A 10-member team was formed to capture the big cat, said Dushyant Sharma, senior veterinarian, Corbett National Park.

Keeping in mind that a predator often returns to its prey at night, the team kept a watch near the spot where the cow's carcass was found. The tiger was tranquillised and captured when it returned late at night, Sharma said.

