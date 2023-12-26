Left Menu

Elephant calf found dead In Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

PTI | Dhenkanal | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant calf was found dead in a forest in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Tuesday, officials said.

The carcass of the calf, aged around five years, was spotted in the district's Hindol forest range, they added.

Forest officials said the calf possibly died after coming in contact with a live wire laid by poachers.

The autopsy of the calf was conducted and the exact cause of its death can be ascertained after getting the report, Sumit Kar, divisional forest officer (DFO), Dhenkanal, said.

