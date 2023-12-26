NASA's HiRISE captures jumbled chaos terrain on Mars | See pic

This Martian feature captured by HiRISE, a camera onboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, shows the diverse terrain of Arsinoes Chaos in the far eastern reaches of Valles Marineris on Mars. This region, characterized by jumbled chaotic terrain, offers tantalizing clues about the dynamic forces that shaped the Martian surface.

The jumbled chaos terrain is likely linked to the colossal water-carved outflow channels that originated in this area and extended northward across Mars' hemispheric dichotomy, ultimately reaching the northern plains.

One prominent feature in the image is the slightly curving, sublinear bright terrain composed of yardangs - elongated ridges of rock sculpted by saltating or bouncing sand particles blowing in the wind.

Upon closer inspection, the image reveals transverse sand ridges, referred to as transverse aeolian ridges (TAR), nestled between the yardangs. These enigmatic sand ridges, frozen in time within Mars' current climate, stand at an intermediate height between dunes, which form from saltating sand, and ripples, created by sand grains that "reptate" or "splash."

This landscape was captured by HiRISE when the spacecraft was flying at an altitude of 267 km.

HiRISE, short for High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment, is the most powerful camera ever sent to Mars. It allows scientists to study the Martian surface in unprecedented detail, providing insights into the geological processes that have shaped the planet over time.

Its high-resolution capability allows scientists to study Martian features, as small as a kitchen table, at a scale that was previously unattainable. HiRISE is also an indispensable instrument for helping to select landing sites for robotic and future human exploration to the Red Planet.