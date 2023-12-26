Left Menu

Parallel Jayakwadi dam-Sambhajinagar pipeline to become functional in mid-Feb: Union minister

The newly-laid water pipeline from Jayakwadi dam to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Maharashtra will become operational mid-February next year, Union minister Bhagwat Karad said on Tuesday.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 26-12-2023
Parallel Jayakwadi dam-Sambhajinagar pipeline to become functional in mid-Feb: Union minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DrBhagwatKarad)
The newly-laid water pipeline from Jayakwadi dam to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Maharashtra will become operational mid-February next year, Union minister Bhagwat Karad said on Tuesday. He said citizens would get water supply once in four days instead of the current seven days after the new 900-mm radius pipeline becomes operational. ''The new pipeline laid parallel to the old one will be operational from February 14 next year. There is an issue with pumps and they are now being procured,'' the Minister of State for Finance told reporters after attending a review meeting.

He said the current need of the city is around 280 Million litres of water per day (MLD).

''The current supply of water to the city from the old 700-mm radius pipeline is 120 MLD as it cannot handle high pressure. This new pipeline will add around 70 MLD more water, which will reduce the gap between two water rotations to people,'' a civic official told PTI. The official said another pipeline from the Jayakwadi dam will be ready by December 2024 which will ensure daily water supply to the city. He said detailed project reports (DPRs) of a single bridge from Shendra to Waluj Industrial area (28 km) worth Rs 3,737 crore and a metro train worth Rs 4,600 crore are submitted to the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

