Left Menu

Infant found dead in well in Kerala

The baby, who was sleeping next to the mother at their residence near Pothencode, went missing around 2 am.Local residents alerted the police upon coming to know about the incident. The police launched an investigation and discovered the babys towel near the well. An investigation into the incident has been initiated, they added.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-12-2023 10:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 10:08 IST
Infant found dead in well in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An infant was found dead in a well in a village in this district in the small hours of Wednesday, police said here. The baby, who was sleeping next to the mother at their residence near Pothencode, went missing around 2 am.

Local residents alerted the police upon coming to know about the incident. The police launched an investigation and discovered the baby's towel near the well. They sought the help of the fire force to examine the well, where the lifeless body of the just over a month old baby was found.

The body has been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. An investigation into the incident has been initiated, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023