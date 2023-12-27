Infant found dead in well in Kerala

An infant was found dead in a well in a village in this district in the small hours of Wednesday, police said here. The baby, who was sleeping next to the mother at their residence near Pothencode, went missing around 2 am.

Local residents alerted the police upon coming to know about the incident. The police launched an investigation and discovered the baby's towel near the well. They sought the help of the fire force to examine the well, where the lifeless body of the just over a month old baby was found.

The body has been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. An investigation into the incident has been initiated, they added.

