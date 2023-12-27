Left Menu

Golden jackal found dead on highway in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 12:09 IST
Golden jackal found dead on highway in Mumbai
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An adult golden jackal was found dead on the Eastern Express Highway here early Wednesday morning, a wildlife welfare group representative said, adding they suspect the animal died after being hit by a vehicle.

After being alerted, a rescue team reached the spot in Kanjurmarg area.

According to the circumstantial evidence and evaluation on site, the male jackal seemed to have been hit by a vehicle, leading to its death, said Pawan Sharma, founder of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.

A detailed necropsy (post-mortem) will be conducted to find out if the animal had any complications, he said.

The Eastern Express Highway is one of the busiest roads connecting Mumbai to neighbouring Navi Mumbai and Thane. It is located near the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary and mangrove forests, the natural habitat of jackals, Sharma said.

''I will speak to the authorities concerned about installation of sign boards pertaining to wildlife crossing areas at strategic locations (on the highway) along with other scientific measures to save the animals,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023