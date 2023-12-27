Golden jackal found dead on highway in Mumbai

An adult golden jackal was found dead on the Eastern Express Highway here early Wednesday morning, a wildlife welfare group representative said, adding they suspect the animal died after being hit by a vehicle.

After being alerted, a rescue team reached the spot in Kanjurmarg area.

According to the circumstantial evidence and evaluation on site, the male jackal seemed to have been hit by a vehicle, leading to its death, said Pawan Sharma, founder of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.

A detailed necropsy (post-mortem) will be conducted to find out if the animal had any complications, he said.

The Eastern Express Highway is one of the busiest roads connecting Mumbai to neighbouring Navi Mumbai and Thane. It is located near the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary and mangrove forests, the natural habitat of jackals, Sharma said.

''I will speak to the authorities concerned about installation of sign boards pertaining to wildlife crossing areas at strategic locations (on the highway) along with other scientific measures to save the animals,'' he added.

